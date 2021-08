Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano addresses journalists at his office in Lusaka on March 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Electoral Commision of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 15 of the 156 constituencies as follows:

UPND: 171,604

PF: 110,178

This means based on the results announced so far, UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema is leading by 61,426 votes.

The rest of the candidates polled as follows:

Consolidated Results 15/156

EFF 68

LM 85

PEP 149

NAREP 170

UNIP 193

3rd LM 234

MMD 238

ZUSD 293

UPPZ 350

NHP 496

PNUP 629

SP 824

PAC 1,241

DP 1,244

Next update is expected at 11:00 hours