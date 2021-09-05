Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has accused the UPND of attempting to destroy the country’s democracy by obliterating the opposition. Speaking to journalists, Friday, Mundubile expressed concern that the opposition was left out in the selection of Speaker and First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. “First of all, I want to say what has happened today is unfortunate. What we have seen is that the UPND government has broken the long time settled practice of choosing presiding officers. What the practice has been in the past...