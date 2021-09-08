PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will never buy overpriced goods and services, stressing that no road will ever be constructed at US$1 million per kilometre. And President Hichilema has warned his newly appointed ministers to always remember that the Zambian people will be watching what they do in offices. Speaking when he appointed cabinet ministers and provincial ministers, Tuesday, President Hichilema said all procured goods must be delivered on time. “For public procurement for goods, services and works. Three things will apply, before you apply, anyone in your ministries,...



