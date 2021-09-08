NEWLY appointed Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says there will be no more scandals at the Ministry of Health as long as she remains a Minister there. In an interview, Tuesday, Masebo said stories of corruption, expired drugs, among other scandals, would now be a thing of the past in the Ministry of Health. “I think that we must all begin to understand that this is a new administration and that stories of corruption in Ministries, stories of suppliers with overpriced prices, poor quality expired drugs will be something of the...
