PF vice-president Given Lubinda says PF is very happy to see that almost half of “President Bally’s” Cabinet consists of people who were also in the MMD government. Commenting on the unveiled Cabinet in an interview, Lubinda said President Hakainde Hichilema had created high expectations when he promised Zambians that his Cabinet would be accepted by everyone. “All those who have been appointed in the UPND Alliance Cabinet truly deserve to be congratulated for three reasons. Number one; it is very clear that President Bally was totally shocked to have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.