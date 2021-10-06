Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says the effects of UPND policies will only be felt mid 2022, after which job creation will begin to pick up. In an interview, Monday, Hamududu likened an economy to a sick person who could not be healed immediately after taking medication. “No, it’s too early to judge that. Economists don’t work like that, there is a timeline. These colleagues must put the right policies in place now, the effect of their policies will only be felt mid-year, next year....