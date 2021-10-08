Former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner general Kingsley Chanda speaks to journalists in Lusaka during a joint press briefing with ZAMTEL on Octber 31, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda with immediate effect and replaced him with Dingani Banda. According to a statement issued by State House chief analyst for press and public relations Cecilia Mulenga, President Hichilema was exercising his powers in accordance with Section 19(3) of the Revenue Authority Act. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of the Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Mr. Kingsley Chanda. President Hichilema has relieved Mr. Chanda of his duties in exercise of his powers in accordance...