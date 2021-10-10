A 45-year old man of Mshaila village in Chief Lwembe’s area of Nyimba district who left his door open for fresh air has been killed by a lion. Eastern Province Acting Deputy Police Commanding Officer Kennedy Chibwe confirmed the development, saying the incident happened at Mshaila village which is about 50 to 60 kilometers north of Nyimba district across the Luangwa River. He identified the deceased as Landon Banda. Chibwe said on the fateful night, Banda retired to his house to sleep around 20:00 hours leaving the door open to...



