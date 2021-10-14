Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Patriotic Front owes about K37 million in legal fees for the ongoing parliamentary and local government petitions. Affected lawyers have alleged that Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile, who is also chairperson of the legal affairs committee, was given the said money but has not yet paid about 20 law firms despite continued requests. But Mundubile has denied the allegations, further wondering why the lawyers want to embarrass the party by bringing internal matters to the media. Some of the lawyers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told...