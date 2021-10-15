Former president Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE African Union has chosen former republican president Edgar Lungu as its head of election observer mission in Kenya’s elections next year. PF chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda confirmed this in an interview, saying the party was confident that Lungu would execute his duties to the expectations of the citizens. He said Lungu was highly respected on the continent away from the propaganda perpetuated by some “unpatriotic elements”. “I can confirm that is the position and we are proud of it. He is actually head of mission and...