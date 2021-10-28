HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says his government has no interest whatsoever in instructing police or other security agencies to target or take action against any member of the public. And Mwiimbu says five people have been arrested and charged for being in possession of offensive weapons in relation to the violence that took place in Kaumbwe Constituency. Mwiimbu was speaking in Parliament, Tuesday. When asked by leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile on whether there was an invisible hand instructing the police to arrest PF members...



