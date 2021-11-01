PF vice president Given Lubinda says he is not interested in being PF president at the moment because the party is not organised. In an interview, Lubinda said it was unfortunate that some members who wanted to contest the PF presidency were failing to reorganize the party structures. “All of us [members] of the central committee of the Patriotic Front have agreed that we ought to have a rebranding process. We have to reorganize ourselves quickly so that we go to the convention to elect a new president. This is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.