Education Minister Douglas Syakalima speaks at the 12th annual Pan African Literacy For All (PALFA) conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on October 19, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says government is indirectly empowering households through the abolishing of tuition fees, Parent Teacher Association (PTA) fees and examination fees for all secondary school pupils in public schools. Addressing the media, Thursday, Syakalima said parents would now be able to use the monies they intended to use on school fees to grow their businesses. “The biggest thing that Zambians must be educating themselves is that government is actually indirectly empowering households. If that household did not have a K3,000 or K1,000 or a K600 to pay...