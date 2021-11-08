PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it will be unacceptable for citizens to misuse the constituency development fund after resources have been taken away from a small clique of corrupt people in Lusaka. Speaking when he officiated at the commissioning of the Samu Lya Moomba site as a heritage site, President Hichilema refuted claims that the increased CDF was an ethnic agenda. “I have heard the murmurings, I was in Scotland just two days ago, I heard the murmerings that the recovery of assets, the realignment of money from Lusaka to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.