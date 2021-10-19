AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe says he has launched a toll free hotline (5566) to provide a platform for the public to report issues of concern with regards to the management of public resources. He has since warned controlling and public officers that his office will not relent to expose and bring to account all those that are in the habit of mismanaging resources. Dr Sichembe says All informers or callers of the toll free line will be allowed to remain anonymous if they choose to, and adds that his...



