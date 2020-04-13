COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.
At his briefing today, Dr Chitalu said one of the two was the daughter to the deceased Kafue man’s fiance while the other was the wife to the Makeni man who travelled to Pakistan.
He emphasized that Kafue was now a hot spot for the virus.
Meanwhile, Dr Chitalu said two more people have been discharged after recovering.
When will we learn
Sir, Don’t just read us numbers. The stats you can send us vie sms like the way you do on national prayer day. The updates have lost focus on informing the citizens on what the govt strategy towards this pandemic is. Give us the national picture as you see it from govt perspective. How close are we to the redline. As a nation, are we safe or not; why aren’t we able to halt the numbers despite extension of the quarantine period; is the situation within or outside govt expectations; has govt drawn a redline for this case or we… Read more »
Just put lsk a hot sport to go to save other province
Pleas edit before posting. has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
I have a number of concerns with these figures being reported and how we are tracing potential patients. 1. The man from Kafue, how did he contract it? There must be a patient zero roaming around Kafue and has no symptoms but us highly infectious. 2. One of the copper belt cases was reportedly on a bus bound to Chavuma from Lusaka, what is being done to follow this issue. Because if is true, then cases are much higher than 45. 3. Do all the provinces or districts have test kits? These are the assurances that need to be made… Read more »
Sir, we appreciate the updates you give to us but kindly tell the public if we are safe or not as a country