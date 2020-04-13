COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.

At his briefing today, Dr Chitalu said one of the two was the daughter to the deceased Kafue man’s fiance while the other was the wife to the Makeni man who travelled to Pakistan.

He emphasized that Kafue was now a hot spot for the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Chitalu said two more people have been discharged after recovering.

More details later.