MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow
MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrowBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Apr 2020
MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has not recorded any new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
But Dr Chilufya says Kafue remains an area of concern and there will be mass testing tomorrow in order to burn out all flames.
At his daily briefing today, Dr Chilufya said all patients in isolation facilities are stable, including the 74-year-old man.
He said Kafue had continued to be an area of focus and that area would be throughly combed tomorrow.
More details later.
