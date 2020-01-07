CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation scheme

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 7 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 7 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation schemeBy Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
The Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) Alliance has hailed Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga’s directive to open up more land for cultivation to increase food production.
But the CSO-SUN has, however, urged ZNS to focus on crop diversification in order to meet the nutrition needs of the people.
Two weeks ago during the ZNS Training School Officers’ Annual Ball in Kafue, General Mulenga directed ZNS units in Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and North-Western provinces to open up more land for cultivation to increase production and contribute to national food security.
In a statement, CSO-SUN Alliance country coordinator Mathews Mhuru welcomed the measure as progressive in helping to improve the country’s national food security.
“The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance welcomes the directive by the Zambia National Service Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga for the ZNS units in North-Western, Luapula and Northern provinces to open up more land for cultivation to increase food production. We are delighted that the ZNS Command is heeding President Edgar Lungu’s directive for the service to increase its agriculture production by opening up more virgin land in provinces that experience more rains to ensure food security in Zambia,” Mhuru stated.
“In the face of climate change, which has impacted agriculture production in the southern part of the country resulting in increased hunger levels in 2019, we feel this directive is progressive as the northern part of the country continues to receive good rainfall key to good agriculture production.”
He, however, urged ZNS to focus on crop diversification in order to meet the nutrition needs of the people.
“We, therefore, want to take this opportunity to advise that as the ZNS begins its crop production expansion programme in the three provinces, crop diversification should be taken into account in order to meet the nutrition needs of the Zambian people,” he urged.
“Zambia has continued to rank poorly on the Global Hunger Index because of a mono-diet largely focused on maize, hence the ZNS directive is key in improving this status. The ZNS should, therefore, not only focus on growing maize, but other crops that grow well in the three provinces, such as pulses, fruits, tubers and grains, which should include sorghum and millet. The CSO-SUN stands ready to play an advisory role to the ZNS in ensuring that the agriculture extension programme takes into consideration the nutrition aspect and needs to the Zambian people.”
And Mhuru appealed to ZNS to consider investing in irrigation technologies in drought-hit areas like Southern Province.
“Meanwhile, the CSO-SUN has appealed to the Zambia National Service to consider investing in sustainable irrigation technologies in the drought-hit areas in Southern, Eastern and Lusaka provinces to guarantee food security. These provinces remain key to Zambia’s agriculture system due to their favourable soils for maize and groundnuts production, among other crops,” stated Mhuru.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Bill 10 won’t be withdrawn despite mounting criticism, vows Tutwa - 7 Jan 2020
- CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation scheme - 7 Jan 2020
- 200% power tariff hike meant to fund PF’s 2021 campaign – Milupi - 2 Jan 2020
- Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row - 31 Dec 2019
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa - 31 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I can't reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can't win 2021 - Kambwili (4,475 views)
- There’s need to review top govt officials’ exorbitant salary packages - Chibamba (2,579 views)
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within (2,150 views)
- Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists (1,452 view)
- Lungu goes on 4-day holiday (1,420 view)
- Bill 10 won’t be withdrawn despite mounting criticism, vows Tutwa
- TIZ backs Foote on PF leaders’ disclosure of source of income
- Stop exploiting farmers, Lungu warns private sector companies
- CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation scheme
- Kambwili will rejoin PF, it’s just a matter of time, insists GBM
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Bill 10 won’t be withdrawn despite mounting criticism, vows Tutwa7 Jan 2020
-
TIZ backs Foote on PF leaders’ disclosure of source of income7 Jan 2020
-
Stop exploiting farmers, Lungu warns private sector companies7 Jan 2020
-
CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation scheme7 Jan 2020
-
Legalising Marijuana and Prostitution7 Jan 2020
-
Input distribution in Luapula completed, says Katambo7 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article