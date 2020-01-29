Vedanta warns Milingo against defying court order, selling mine assets

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
Vedanta warns Milingo against defying court order, selling mine assetsBy Diggers Reporter on 29 Jan 2020
Vedanta says it still remains committed to seeking resolution through dialogue and constructive engagement with the Government of Zambia and ZCCM-IH, despite the ongoing court processes.
Giving an update on the KCM impasse in a statement, Monday, the Vedanta communications team stated that Vedanta was aware that KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu was in talks to dispose of some assets, warning him against doing so.
“Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited advises that both it and its parent, Vedanta Resources Limited are continuing to pursue their rights in respect of Konkola Copper Mines Limited (KCM). The Vedanta group holds an interest of 79.4% in KCM and is the major creditor. In Zambia, the court order granted by the Zambian High Court in November 2019, that restricts the sale of the Mimbula mining right by the KCM Provisional Liquidator, remains in place. It has come to Vedanta’s attention that the Provisional Liquidator appears to be in discussions seeking to dispose of further KCM assets. In each instance, Vedanta will seek the required court action and cautions any parties interested in acquiring these assets that they may be doing so unlawfully,” read the statement.
“ZCCM-IH’s winding-up petition continues to be stayed pending the hearing of appeals by both Vedanta and ZCCM-IH.”
Vedanta stated that the arbitration process was also on-going.
“The arbitration process around KCM is also ongoing. The KCM Shareholders’ Agreement between Vedanta Resources and ZCCM-IH (and the government of Zambia) provides that disputes between the parties shall be dealt with by way of arbitration under the UNCITRAL rules. Vedanta contends that ZCCM-IH is in breach of that agreement since the point when, on 21 May 2019, ZCCM-IH sought and was granted an ex parte order from the Lusaka High Court to appoint a provisional liquidator of KCM, and to begin the winding up of KCM,” read the statement.
“The South African High Court granted Vedanta Resources’ application for an injunction in support of the arbitration agreement in the KCM Shareholders’ Agreement in July 2019 and ordered that the winding up of KCM be withdrawn. Neither ZCCM-IH nor the Provisional Liquidator have thus far complied with that injunction. Vedanta has since proceeded with the arbitration process, as envisaged under the Shareholders’ Agreement. Arbitration is a confidential process and Vedanta has been advised that it is not permitted to say anything further about that process.”
Vedanta stated that despite these processes, it was still committed to dialogue.
“Notwithstanding the current legal and arbitration processes currently underway in Zambia, South Africa and under UNCITRAL, Vedanta remains committed to seeking resolution through dialogue and constructive engagement with the Government of Zambia and ZCCM-IH,” read the statement.
About Diggers Reporter
The Diggers Reporter brings you all the latest news.
Related Items
- Vedanta warns Milingo against defying court order, selling mine assets - 29 Jan 2020
- PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi - 22 Jan 2020
- Zambia will keep sex education within religious norms – Mabumba - 16 Dec 2019
- Foote must go, we don’t want such people in our midst – Lungu - 15 Dec 2019
- Vedanta gets injunction against Milingo over sale of mining land - 30 Nov 2019
-
Trending
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can't confirm if anyone got his power (3,085 views)
- Kaputo gets death sentence for killing Precious (2,744 views)
- Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa (2,062 views)
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies (1,987 view)
- Suspected ritual killers turn into cats when we try to arrest them - Katanga (1,978 view)
- Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa
- Copper prices maintain downward trend amid fast-spreading Corona outbreak
- Lungu hails revamped $35m Zamanita plant
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can’t confirm if anyone got his power
- Court sets March 5 for hearing application in Kabulonga teachers, retirees’ eviction case
- Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP
- Porn addicts fail to function in marriages, says Sumaili
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies
- Those who see our mistakes must advise us - UPND
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
- 7 Sep 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Mumbi Phiri lectures Birmingham University Professor on democracy15 May 2017
-
Govt gangs up against FIC boss, as Kasolo declares Chirwa unprofessional14 Jun 2019
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa29 Jan 2020
-
Copper prices maintain downward trend amid fast-spreading Corona outbreak29 Jan 2020
-
Lungu hails revamped $35m Zamanita plant29 Jan 2020
-
Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can’t confirm if anyone got his power29 Jan 2020
-
Court sets March 5 for hearing application in Kabulonga teachers, retirees’ eviction case29 Jan 2020
-
Kasumbalesa man dies in shooting incident following botched mob justice29 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article