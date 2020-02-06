Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economistBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Feb 2020
Zambia’s trade surplus of K422 million in December, 2019 owing to reduced imports is a sign of a subdued business climate, says economist Trevor Hambayi.
According to Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) data, Zambia recorded a trade surplus in December, 2019, of K422 million, which was a result of reduced imports.
The trade surplus was the country’s fifth highest last year, triggered by huge exports of intermediate goods, mainly copper anodes.
Commenting on the development, Hambayi, said while posting a trade surplus was positive, it did not necessarily reflect a growing economy because imports had drastically reduced in a country whose economy remained import-dependent.
“Having a trade surplus is obviously a very positive thing. I think that this is what the country should be aiming for. Unfortunately, this trade surplus, which is more driven by the fact that we have reduced our imports because of, obviously, the business climate; entities think that they are not going to be generating profit from having to import as we import commodities into the country because we are an import-based country…reduced imports are a sign of a subdued business climate currently afflicting the local economy,” Hambayi said in an interview.
He also observed that if the country kept on recording trade surpluses, it would further reduce Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.
“So, in essence, what it is going to do is that it is going to constrict the growth if the economy further; it will reduce GDP growth for the future because, then, we are not generating as much business as we are supposed to. And the counter-measures is that we need to be able to increase our exports to go beyond our standard import levels, but in essence, what this is going to do is that it is going to constrict economic growth in the country,” said Hambayi.
The country’s trade surplus was the fifth highest recorded in 2019 after Zambia posted an over K1 billion trade surplus last January, the highest for the period under review.
A trade surplus means that exports have exceeded imports.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure - 6 Feb 2020
- Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors - 6 Feb 2020
- Coronavirus threatens trade between Zambia and China – ZACCI - 6 Feb 2020
- Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist - 6 Feb 2020
- ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD - 6 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (1,997 view)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (1,192 view)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,171 view)
- Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate (974 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (957 views)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure6 Feb 2020
-
It’s a crime to be Tonga under PF – Hichilema6 Feb 2020
-
Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda6 Feb 2020
-
Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate6 Feb 2020
-
Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors6 Feb 2020
-
PF not conducting election campaigns in Chilubi but corruption, charges NDC6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article