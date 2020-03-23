Multichoice explains movie rental fee hike

- Local
Multichoice explains movie rental fee hikeBy Stuart Lisulo on 23 Mar 2020
MULTICHOICE Zambia has hiked its DStv Box Office rental fees to K30 per movie from K19.50, effective April 15, 2020, triggered by the company’s desire to enable it keep delivering top-quality value-added service.
According to an SMS circulated to all its subscribers, Monday, Multichoice will be increasing its popular DStv Box Office rental fees to K30 per movie from K19.50 next month in response to the country’s changing economic dynamics.
“Dear valued DStv customer, please note that we will be adjusting our Box Office rental price from K19.50 to K30, effective April 15, 2020,” read the SMS.
Responding to a press query, Tuesday, Multichoice Zambia chief customer officer Leah Kooma explained that the unprecedented hike was in response to the company’s need to ensure it was able to still deliver the latest, popular movies for consumers.
“MultiChoice is a video entertainment company and our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. Box Office is a value-added service that provides access to new movie releases hot off the theatre circuit available to rent before they are released by the studios for television viewing. In order to ensure that we keep bringing the latest Hollywood blockbusters to our DStv Box Office customers, MultiChoice will implement an upward review of Box Office rentals from April 15, 2020. MultiChoice has not implemented a price increase on Box Office since 2014 when it was launched,” Kooma stated.
“At MultiChoice, we listen to our customers to understand their changing lives, the pressures they face and what matters most to them. As a business, we continuously review our offering and pricing points in very dynamic market conditions which sometimes results in changes to our business. At the same time, we recognize that Zambians are living in tough economic times and consumers have to use more discretion when deciding how to spend their money. These price adjustments will allow us to keep delivering a top-quality value-added service to delight our DStv Box Office customers.”
She added that the price increment will apply to movies added to Box Office from next month, meaning that current prices would remain up until April 14.
“It is also worth noting that the price adjustment will only apply to movies added to Box Office from April 15, 2020, onwards. All movies available on Box Office before April 15, 2020, will be available at K19.50 until they expire,” stated Kooma.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
