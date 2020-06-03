THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has given Chicago’s at East Park Mall and four other businesses a 24-hour ultimatum to show cause why their licenses should not be revoked for contravening public health guidelines.

Other premises found contravening similar public health guidelines are Decapo Coffe Bar and Lounge, Cock and Bull and Keg & Lion.

In a statement, LCC public relations manager George Sichimba stated that it had been established that based on investigations, Chicagos management over the weekend allowed their premises to operate as a bar and night club with an unsatisfactory practice of social distancing.

“Lusaka City Council (LCC) has given Chicago’s at East Park Mall and four others 24 hours ultimatum to show cause why their licences should not be revoked for contravening public health guidelines. Based on LCC investigations and video footage, it has been established that Chicagos management over the weekend allowed their premises to operate as a bar and night club and unsatisfactory practice of social distancing. The violations contravene the provisions of Statutory Instrument Nos. 21 and 22 of 2020 made under the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia,” Sichimba stated.

“Other premises found contravening similar public health guidelines are Decapo Coffer Bar and Lounge, Cock and Bull and Keg & Lion. These premises where found wanting during routine inspections conducted by Public Health Inspectors to ascertain compliance with public health guidelines during the night of 29th May, 2020. Similarly, LCC has given them 24 hours ultimatum from the time of receipt of their letters to show cause why Council should not revoke their liquor licenses.”

He stated that the business owners had been communicated to.

“This is according to letters to owners of the affected premises dated 1st June, 2020 signed by Lusaka Town Clerks Alex Mwansa. Meanwhile, Farley’s Pub and Grill has also been given 24 hours from the time of receipt of the letter to show cause why Council should not take legal action against them for operating without valid Health Certificate and Business Permit,” stated Sichimba.