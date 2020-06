Business Energy Minister Mathew Nkuwa addresses journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services during a joint press briefing in Lusaka on June 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says he hopes that Zambia’s load shedding will be mitigated by end of December, 2020, mainly as a result of increased water levels at the Kariba Dam. And Nkhuwa has dismissed claims suggesting that government has taken over the operations of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC). Speaking at a joint-press briefing in...