Energy Minister Matthews Nkhuwa speaks during the launch of the Total Zambia head office in Lusaka’s Northmead area on October 16, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa says the recent regulatory and statutory changes make it clear that all transmission and distribution lines in the country are declared as Common Carrier to facilitate a move towards a competitive market. In a statement, Tuesday, Nkhuwa stated that the National Energy Policy and its accompanying legal instruments would encourage competition and facilitate a gradual shift away from the single-buyer model. “The Ministry of Energy (MOE) is spearheading a sector wide reform process aimed at fostering development of the Power Sector in response to climate...