Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya addresses journalists at her office during a joint press briefing with Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo in Lusaka on September 5, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CABINET has approved the termination of the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the governments of Zambia and Mauritius and to commence negotiations of a new Agreement, which will introduce shared taxing rights and anti-abuse clauses. And Cabinet has also confirmed the services of Lazard Frères, the French financial advisors, alongside a US-based entity, for the provision of advisory services in relation to Zambia’s debt management. According to a statement released by chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya following the 16th Cabinet meeting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre...