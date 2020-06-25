Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya addresses journalists at the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BANK of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says transactions via the mobile money wallet account platform have grown exponentially, posting an annual average growth of 126 per cent in value from K2.07 billion processed in 2015 to K49.45 billion in 2019. Speaking during the launch of the Zambia Digital Economy Diagnostic Report in Lusaka, Wednesday, Dr Kalyalya said actively transacting mobile wallets increased from eight per cent in 2016 to 34 per cent by the end of last year. “The number of active mobile money wallets has increased over...