THE annual rate of inflation has decreased to 15.9 per cent in June, down from 16.6 per cent recorded in May, mainly triggered by price decreases in food items, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA). Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of June, ZSA Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said that the reduced inflation this month was largely attributable to decreased food prices amid the country’s first bumper harvest since the 2016/2017 agricultural season. “The year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the all items Consumer Price...