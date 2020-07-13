THE kwacha’s recent appreciation against major currency convertibles has come in the wake of excess dollar supply, compounded with drastically reduced demand for imports, says the Bank of Zambia (BoZ). According to financial market players, the kwacha rallied against major currency convertibles to breach and appreciate below the K18.00 per dollar psychological barrier for the first time since late May to trade at an average K17.90 per dollar. The last time the local unit hit these levels was at the end of May, this year, where it traded at around...



