MINISTRY of Finance Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba says COVID-19 has impacted Zambia’s economy as evidenced by negative economic growth projected at -4.2 per cent. And Chikuba says government has applied for debt relief under the G20 DSSI Facility to try and reduce expenditure. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Chikuba said economic growth this year was projected at -4.2 per cent. “The impact that has been brought about as a result of COVID-19 has presented a tough economy. However, I should mention here that some of the measures...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.