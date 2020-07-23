THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is inviting applications for the issue of a COVID-19 bond worth K2.67 billion, whose proceeds are earmarked to be utilized in mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic on economic activities. In a notice issued by the central bank, Tuesday, the general public are invited to submit applications for the issue of the COVID-19 bond being issued under a five, seven, 10 and 15-year maturity tenure. According to the notice, the minimum value of each offer will be K500,000 at cost for both domestic and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.