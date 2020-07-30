THE Auditor General has revealed that over K1.9 million of the sanitation surcharge collected by Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company (LgWSC) meant for sanitation extension projects was used for other unrelated purposes. And the Auditor General has revealed that fuel worth K156,986 was drawn by motor vehicles that are not on the company fleet during the period under review. According to the Auditor General’s report on the accounts of Water and Sanitation companies for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, the utility collected a total of K2,490,458 as sanitation...



