THE Auditor General has revealed that the Eastern Water and Sanitation Company (EWSC) owes the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Local Authority Superannuation Fund a combined total of K10.5 million in respect of outstanding statutory obligations. And the Auditor General has revealed that the water utility incurred a cumulative revenue loss of around K37.6 million in 2017 and 2018 due to Non-Revenue Water (NRW). According to the Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of water and sanitation companies for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, EWSC owed the...
