BANK of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says uptake of the K10 billion medium term refinancing facility has been slow with only about K1 billion disbursed so far. And Dr Kalyalya says the country’s international reserves have increased to K1.43 billion, representing 2.3 months of import cover. Meanwhile, Dr Kalyalya has announced a reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 125 basis points to 8 per cent to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to help stabilize the financial sector, among others. Speaking during the monetary policy...



