THE kwacha has continued to sharply depreciate and is expected to hit K19.50 per dollar owing to continued high demand for the greenback on the local market, compounded with little supply. According to financial market players, the kwacha maintained a weak position, depreciating to crash through the K19.00 per dollar mark last Friday for the second time in the country’s history, continuing its depreciating trend to now average K19.45 per dollar from averaging around K18.60 per dollar just 10 days ago, a further slide from K18.13 per dollar at the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.