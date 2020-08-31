MINES Minister Richard Musukwa says Glencore is planning to offload around 90 per cent of its collective shares in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to government through ZCCM-IH. And Musukwa says ZCCM-IH will galvanise resources to ensure they manage and operate Mopani Copper Mines prudently. Meanwhile, Musukwa says Konkola Copper Mines (KCM’s) operational performance has improved since the provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu’s appointment last year. Speaking on Diamond TV’s programme, Costa, Sunday evening, Musukwa announced that Glencore, which held 73.1 per cent shares in Mopani, was planning on offloading its shareholding...



