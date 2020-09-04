ZICTA has fined all three mobile network operators with K5.4 million for failure to provide quality service to its subscribers, with Airtel being the worst culprit and slapped with the highest fine of K4.8 million. In a statement issued by ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde, Thursday, the authority fined Airtel Zambia with K4.8 million, Zamtel with K450,000, while MTN was fined the lowest at only K225,000 for various offenses, which mainly included failure to provide quality of service to their respective subscribers. “Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA)...



