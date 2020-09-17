THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has ruled out any immediate hike in fuel prices despite the kwacha’s continued depreciation against major currency convertibles, saying the latest oil consignment is yet to be received to determine any price changes. The kwacha plummeted to a record low of K20 per dollar last week, while Brent Crude oil prices have stabilised at an average US $40 per barrel on the international market. Fuel pump prices were last adjusted last December, which saw petrol prices hiked to an unprecedented to K17.62 per litre from...



