THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see local authorities collecting base and withholding taxes on rental income on a commission basis. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tuesday, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda explained that the partnership would help the Authority reach the much-sought-after informal sector and widen the country’s tax base. “We are very confident that with this collaboration, we will be able to tax all Zambians. The ZRA has embarked on a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.