STANDARD Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has posted huge losses of over K225 million after tax during its half-year period ending June 30, 2020, mainly induced by the kwacha’s massive devaluation and the bank’s impairments on financial instruments. According to its unaudited half-year results, StanChart posted losses of around K225.5 million in its half-year financial period ending June 30, 2020, compared to earning a K123 million profit in the prior corresponding period last year, mainly triggered by a significant kwacha depreciation, leading to higher operating expenses, among others. “The bank reported...
Menu