Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT must strictly manage its debt contraction policy to ensure the 2021 national budget delivers on its intended objectives of ensuring Zambia’s economic recovery plan is achieved, says the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI). Commenting on the 2021 national budget debt servicing allocation and its impact on Zambia’s economic recovery prospects, ZACCI president Dr Chabuka Kawesha said there was need for government to manage its debt contraction policy to ensure next year’s budget helped Zambia attain full economic recovery. Data from the 2021 budget shows that K27 billion...