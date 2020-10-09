PANOS Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has expressed concern over Zambia’s reduced budgetary allocation to the education, health and social protection sectors as proposed by Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu in the proposed 2021 national budget. In a statement, Wednesday, Panos Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile observed that poor funding to important sectors such as education would stunt the country’s socio-economic development. “As PSAf, our view is that this poor funding to important sectors, such as education, will stunt the country’s development socially and economically. This is inappropriate and against...



