AVIC International Zambia says there is serious theft of construction material at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola. AVIC Senior Consultant Lei Yingqi was speaking when the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) board toured the airport yesterday. In June this year, Lei reported theft of some cables on the site to Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who toured works on the project then. Lei said he was worried that theft of materials had continued because it was detrimental to progression of the works at the US $397 million project....



