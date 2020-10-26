COPPER prices have hit the US $7,000 per metric tonne threshold for the first time since 2018, representing a two-year-high, following Chinese economic recovery and a resurgence in demand for the red metal. Data from RMB Global Markets and Bloomberg revealed that prices of the commodity had touched the psychological barrier of US $7,000 since 2018 after demand from China, the world’s largest consumer of the red metal, surged. “Copper surpassed the US $7,000/mt mark yesterday (Thursday) for the first time since 2018, implying that the red metal is 12...
