LOCAL businesses in Zambia have continued to express low confidence in the economy as a result of persistent negative sentiments caused by load shedding and the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a ZACCI Survey. Announcing the Survey in Lusaka, Friday, ZACCI president Dr Chabuka Kawesha disclosed that business confidence in the local economy had shrunk to a new low this year during the period ending June 30, 2020, on the back of negative sentiments attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and load shedding. This was measured in ZACCI’s latest Business Confidence Index...
