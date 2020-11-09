Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL businesses in Zambia have continued to express low confidence in the economy as a result of persistent negative sentiments caused by load shedding and the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a ZACCI Survey. Announcing the Survey in Lusaka, Friday, ZACCI president Dr Chabuka Kawesha disclosed that business confidence in the local economy had shrunk to a new low this year during the period ending June 30, 2020, on the back of negative sentiments attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and load shedding. This was measured in ZACCI’s latest Business Confidence Index...