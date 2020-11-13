ZAMBIA’S Eurobond holders have rejected government’s request for modifications and waivers and the deferment of interest payments due on each bond between October 14, 2020, to April 14, 2021, triggering and confirming a sovereign debt default. Announcing the development in a statement, Friday, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu disclosed that the decision to reject the Zambian government’s debt interest repayment six-month freeze was reached after a meeting held today. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolutions set out in the notices of the...



