ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says he expects the Central Bank to increase the monetary policy rate as it is the only way to stabilize inflation and the exchange rate. In an interview, Kanyama noted that the rise reduction in the policy rate was speculative and has seen an increase in inflation and a relatively volatile exchange rate. “The last MPC announced one of the lowest rates in Zambian history, coming against the backdrop of high inflation rate, volatile exchange rate, low demand, low economic growth and lower than expected industrial performance,...