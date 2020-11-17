CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says it expects the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to maintain its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at eight per cent to continue stimulating economic growth. In a statement ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement due this Wednesday, CTPD policy lead-tax justice Ibrahim Kamara called on the MPC to maintain the MPR at eight per cent to not only spur economic growth, but encourage financial sector stability. The central bank slashed the benchmark policy rate by 125 basis points to 8 per cent...



