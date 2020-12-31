ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) director general Langiwe Lungu says progress on the Cost of Service Study has stalled due to COVID-19, with the appointed consultant having completed only three tasks out of the required 12. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Lungu revealed that the much-anticipated Cost of Service Study, which was still required to establish cost-reflective tariffs, had stalled following the outbreak of COVID-19, with the appointed consultant only having completed just 25 per cent of the overall tasks. The Cost of Service Study had faced repeated...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe