ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) director general Langiwe Lungu says progress on the Cost of Service Study has stalled due to COVID-19, with the appointed consultant having completed only three tasks out of the required 12. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Lungu revealed that the much-anticipated Cost of Service Study, which was still required to establish cost-reflective tariffs, had stalled following the outbreak of COVID-19, with the appointed consultant only having completed just 25 per cent of the overall tasks. The Cost of Service Study had faced repeated...
