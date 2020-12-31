Former Ministry of energy permanent secretary Brigadier General Emelda Chola speaks as then Energy Regulation Board executive director Langiwe Lungu looks on when they appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at parliament building on November 20, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) director general Langiwe Lungu says progress on the Cost of Service Study has stalled due to COVID-19, with the appointed consultant having completed only three tasks out of the required 12. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Lungu revealed that the much-anticipated Cost of Service Study, which was still required to establish cost-reflective tariffs, had stalled following the outbreak of COVID-19, with the appointed consultant only having completed just 25 per cent of the overall tasks. The Cost of Service Study had faced repeated...