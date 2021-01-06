THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has commenced accumulation of gold as part of the official international reserves assets following the purchase of 47 kilogrammes of Dore gold from Zambia Gold Company Limited. In a statement, Tuesday, the BoZ announced that following its formal commencement of gold purchases, it was now expecting Kansanshi Mining Company Plc, the First Quantum Minerals (FQM) subsidiary, to also start supplying the central bank with gold bullion during this quarter to bolster its reserves. “…The Bank is also expecting Kansanshi Mine to supply gold bullion within...



