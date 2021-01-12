SOUTH Africa has announced the closure of 20 land port of entries until February 15, 2021, as part of the ongoing alert level three measures to fight increasing numbers of Coronavirus infections in that country.

According to a statement availed by First Secretary Press and Public Relations Officer Naomi Nyawali, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Jackson Miti confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the border closures in a televised address to the nation.

“President Ramaphosa mentioned that based on recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council, Cabinet decided to maintain the country on adjusted alert level three in addition to new restrictions to reduce high risk of transmission,” read the statement.

High Commissioner Miti advised Zambians intending to enter or depart South Africa to ensure that they were among categories of people that were exempted from travel restrictions.

He disclosed that the announced categories of people that would be allowed to enter or depart South Africa include transporters of fuel, cargo and goods, emergency medical attention for life-threatening conditions and permanent residents, foreign nationals leaving South Africa and daily commuters attending school in the country.